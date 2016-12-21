Pain and gain for Plockton pupils

Two Lochalsh teenagers have raised £7,000 for cancer charities through their fundraising exploits over the past two years.

Martin MacRae from Conchra and Calum Dean Morrice (pictured) from Lochcarron have had their heads shaved, while Martin has regularly busked with his pipes at Eilean Donan Castle. And on Monday afternoon, in front of their Plockton High School colleagues, they endured the painful procedure of having their legs and armpits waxed by Leah MacKay from Sollas Beauty.

The boys raised a fantastic £2,000 for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie Nurses through their smooth new look.