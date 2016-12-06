Efforts of Broadford’s teen volunteers recognised

Members of Broadford Youth Club were awarded Saltire Certificates recently in recognition of their commitment and contribution as young volunteers.

Over the last two years, the group have spent over 1,000 hours volunteering for the youth club itself, for the Active Schools programme, refereeing football tournaments, and mainly at the allotments for the Broadford and Strath Community Company’s Green Growers project, where they have been digging drains, path building, polytunnel construction, raised bed construction, site maintenance, conservation work such as tree planting and hedge planting.

Callum Musgrave has achieved over 500 hours volunteering while Matthew Culbertson and Ross Johnstone have both completed over 200 hours. They are pictured (above) along with Alex Tully, Josh Harrigan, Cameron Morrison, Donald Fraser, Max Stancliffe and Billy Eveling. Ruari Lates is missing from picture.

The Green Growers project started two years ago, and was created to provide polytunnel space for locals who wouldn’t have the funds or the space for a tunnel. The project has grown since its first years of funding from the Climate Challenge Fund and now has six polytunnels. This season saw a whole range of crops being produced.

The project has also had a learning strand with many classes being run over the last two years, both practical and class- room based, but all on horticulture and ways to ‘grow your own’. There has also been a composting programme for local businesses, schools and hospital. This has been a success, with waste being diverted from landfill. The whole project is to reduce the area’s carbon emissions.