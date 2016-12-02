Lewis man launches ‘John Thomson Club’ in search for Scottish football’s greatest goalkeepers

A Lewis man is appealing for help as he seeks to compile a new statistical resource for Scottish football.

Donnie ‘Maroot’ Macleod – island exile, joke teller and general raconteur – is looking to create a definitive account of Scottish football’s most distinguished goalkeepers.

Having stumbled across the “Lev Yashin Club” – an unofficial list of Russian goalkeepers who had recorded at least 100 senior ‘clean sheets’ – Donnie came up with the idea of creating a similar club relating to Scotland.

On St Andrews Day he began his search for additions to the “John Thomson Club”, named in honour of the great Celtic custodian who tragically died as a result of injuries sustained in a match against Rangers in 1931.

Goalkeeping ‘clean sheet’ records are not as easily available as goalscoring records for strikers. But Donnie is hopeful that the launch of a Wikipedia page on the subject will help add more information.

To qualify goalkeepers need to have kept 100 clean sheets or more for Scottish teams in games from the Scottish top flight, league cup, Scottish Cup, European matches or international level.

Donnie, who works as an actuary in Glasgow, began the club by adding the career records of Craig Gordon, Alan McGregor, and Andy Goram – although there will of course be many more names to include.

