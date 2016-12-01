Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd Christmas Concert and CD launch

Students from Plockton’s National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music will bring a busy period of performances to a close with their upcoming annual Christmas concert.

As well as two performances at the Scottish Parliament and multiple Blas gigs, students took part in the 8th National Showcase of Excellence at the City of Edinburgh Music School, joining up with pupils from Aberdeen City Music School, the City of Edinburgh Music School and the Music School of Douglas Academy to perform a varied programme of both solo and ensemble items.

On Monday (5th December) Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd will welcome Fred Morrison — one of Scotland’s great pipes and whistle players — back for a concert in Plockton Village Hall at 8pm. The evening promises great music on Highland bagpipes, whistles, Scottish small pipes, reel pipes and Irish uilleann pipes and some of the centre’s students will also perform.

Bringing the busy term to a close will be the centre’s Christmas Concert in Plockton High School on Saturday 10th December at 7.30pm with entry by donation. The evening will also see the launch of the latest Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd CD – ‘The Right Path’.

For more information or to book tickets, call Rhona on 01599 544706 or email rhona.sharp@highland.gov.uk