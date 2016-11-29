Ullapool to light up for Christmas

Ullapool’s Christmas lights will be switched on in a novel fashion this Thursday (1st December) – by a ferry.

Along with a traditional Christmas tree the village will also be lit up a creel tree, three fishing boats and smaller trees at various businesses while the length of Shore Street has also been strung with lights. The lights will all be switched on at 5.30pm when CalMac’s ‘Loch Seaforth’ blasts her horn as she passes the point off Ullapool.

Following the switch on local shops and businesses will stay open for late night shopping and the lights will remain on throughout December.