Skye landowner launches plan to create new crofts and housing

A Skye landowner has revealed plans to create and sell new crofts and house sites in Sleat.

The Clan Donald Lands Trust say two of the three units near Tarskavaig will be specifically promoted at a discounted rate to young local individuals or families who live on the Sleat peninsula. In a statement issued today (Wednesday) the CDLT said their proposals would start a new township at Gillean offering “a unique opportunity for those with an aspiration to manage their own traditional croft”.

One croft is for sale for offers over £65,000, with offers over £70,000 being invited for the two other units. A discounted rate on the purchase price is available for crofts of each value and will be offered to individuals or families who currently reside nearby.

Jan Wallwork-Clarke of the CDLT said: “The trust is keen to encourage new crofters to branch out on their own and, by offering a specially-discounted rate for young local individuals and families, we hope we can help retain skills and traditions as well as offering a route to a lifestyle and income unique to land management in the highlands and islands.

“We have worked alongside the community to devise a proposal which complements and enhances the locality and we are very excited to offer such a unique opportunity.

“Croft revenues will be reinvested to assist in the running of the estate alongside the Clan Donald Lands Trust visitor attractions at Armadale that include Armadale Castle and Gardens and the Museum of the Isles.”

Angus Kelly from property consultants Bidwells added: “It is a very unusual move for an estate to create new crofts but the trust believes this is a tangible step towards traditional crofting and will help maintain a way of life synonymous with Skye and many other areas of the Highlands and Islands.”

Former farmland, the crofts are between 6.33 acres and 7.91 acres in size and are sited on predominately rough hill ground along with areas of in-bye land. Each croft includes a share in Gillean common grazing which extends to approximately 50 hectares.