Seagrass spotters sought

A marine conservation charity is urging West Highland residents to record sightings of a coastal plant they say is under threat.

Seagrass populations are disappearing due to pollution, climate change and human disturbance, according to researchers from Project Seagrass.

The flowering plant — which lives under the waves in shallow, sheltered areas of the coast — are places where young fish like cod, haddock, plaice and herring grow and hide.

The charity want to get the public to use a simple ‘Seagrass Spotter’ app. They are asking people to take a picture of any seagrass sightings around the coast, allowing researchers to build a map of where seagrass is present around the islands.

The ‘Seagrass Spotter’ app can be found at www.seagrassspotter.org.