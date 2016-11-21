Conservation charity launch adopt an acre scheme on Skye

Outdoor enthusiasts can now adopt an acre of Skye thanks to a new scheme by the John Muir Trust.

The conservation charity are offering members of the public an opportunity to support its work on Skye’s Bla Bheinn with a unique new gift idea – for £25 you can adopt an acre of the mountain.

Each gift sold will support the trust’s conservation work on the mountain and acres are also available on Ben Nevis and Schiehallion.

Daisy Clark of the John Muir Trust said: “The Adopt an Acre gift pack makes an ideal Christmas present for nature lovers, walkers or anyone who loves the outdoors. Each gift will care for an acre of mountain landscape for a year, helping to protect and restore native habitats for wildlife and plants, and keep paths in tip-top condition.”

Each gift pack contains an adoption certificate of the chosen mountain with a personal message from the gift giver, information about the mountain and the conservation work the gift is supporting.

For more information see johnmuirtrust.org/adoptanacre