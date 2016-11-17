Skye named most desirable place to live in the UK

Skye has been named the most desirable place to live in the UK.

Property website Rightmove asked almost 24,000 people across the UK where they would most like to live and Skye topped the list, followed by the seaside resort of Woolacombe and the market town of Callington. Six of the top ten are in Devon and Cornwall, with all ten in the North West, South West, Wales and Scotland.

Rightmove say the average asking price of a property on Skye is just under £231,000 — the second lowest in the top ten after Pembroke in Wales at £169,969 — making it a desirable move for many but out of the price range of most local residents.

Completing the top ten are St Ives, Keswick, Pembroke, Padstow, Salcombe — with the highest average asking price at £635,083 — Ambleside and Newquay.

Rightmove’s Research Manager Abiola Oni comments: “The nation clearly want to retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city and settle down in some of the most beautiful places around Britain, from as north as the Isle of Skye to as south as the glitzy town of Salcombe. It’s interesting that none of the areas are in the highest priced regions of Britain, London and the South East, likely because the appeal of some of the big cities is the good job options and transport links rather than moving for the amazing scenery.”