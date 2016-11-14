Santa Dash on Skye

If you see Santa’s running through the streets of Portree next month, worry not, you haven’t over indulged in the sherry!

A two-mile Santa Dash will be held in Portree on Saturday 17th December by the newly-formed Skye Events Organisation, as part of a series of events in addition to the annual Isle of Skye Half Marathon.

Runners will receive a Santa suit as part of their entry and will run in costume around the marshalled course, finishing in Portree town centre where they will receive a refreshment and mince pie courtesy of the Portree Hotel and the Granary.

Prizes will be presented for the first male and female under 11, under 16 and adult as well as a team challenge for the fastest three members of a team to cross the finish line. The organisers also hope local businesses will enter teams as part of a corporate challenge.

Skye Events Organisations has evolved from the former Skye Half Marathon committee and aims to create active events which are accessible to a range of physical abilities, to improve health locally and nationally and to boost the local economy of Skye. The registered charity also aim to support community groups and charities through donations and half of all proceeds from this year’s dash will go the Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

Anyone wishing to take part should enter online at www.skye-santa-dash.co.uk. Entry costs £6 for children and £12 for adults.

For more information visit www.skye-santa-dash.co.uk or contact Mark Crowe on 07826 842160 or mark@skye-events.co.uk