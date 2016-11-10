Bank branches in Lochcarron and Broadford close their doors

Bank branches in Lochcarron and Broadford closed their doors for the final time this week.

In August Bank of Scotland announced the decision to close the two branches – blaming a fall in trade.

The Lochcarron and Broadford branches had been operating on a reduced hours basis in recent years and the bank said there were only 11 and 14 personal and business customers using the respective branches each week.

The closures were described by Skye Councillor Hamish Fraser as “disrespectful to the communities the bank purports to serve”, with customers now encouraged to use mobile banking services or travel to the nearest branch at Kyle of Lochalsh.

Operating hours at the Bank of Scotland in Kyle have been extended, with the branch open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, between 10am and 4pm.

In Broadford cashpoint facilities will now be available at the Co-op and at the Post Office.

In Lochcarron the bank closed at 2pm on Tuesday, and by 3pm workmen had begun to remove the ATM.

After customer pressure BoS agreed to visit Locharron with a mobile bank twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays – the same days as the branch had previously opened.