Skye group donate £11,390 to Highland Hospice

Skye Cancer Care have donated over £11,000 to Highland Hospice’s project build appeal.

The donation of £11,390 was presented to the charity by Skye Cancer Care last Thursday, prior to a community fundraisers tour of the hospice’s new inpatient unit. The project was funded by £3 million of Highland Hospice reserves plus an additional £4.3 million raised, so far, from support by Highland communities and businesses.

The Skye Cancer Care donation has contributed to the funding of the patient’s lounge within the new facility and this has been named Skye, both in recognition of funds received from the island over the years and the donation from Skye Cancer Care to the appeal.

The new inpatient unit will admit patients for the first time on Thursday 17th November and has been developed by Morrison Construction since June 2015, when the previous facility was demolished. Since then, the hospice’s inpatient unit service has been operating from its temporary base in Invergordon Community Hospital, with its day hospice relocated to Cradlehall Business Park.

At over 25 years old, the previous inpatient unit had only four single rooms and two three-bedded rooms, all of which were smaller than current guidelines recommend. Spaces for family and staff were also restricted.

The new facility boasts nine single en-suite rooms and one three-bedded room, offering greater choice and vastly improved privacy and dignity for patients. Work spaces for clinical staff have also been greatly improved, meeting modern healthcare specifications. All single rooms are now large enough for a family member to stay overnight if desired and the facility provides additional family accommodation enabling friends and relations to relax during the day and stay overnight if they wish.

The facility also provides dedicated bereavement support rooms for face-to-face, group and telephone counselling for the first time since the service was launched in 1994, as well as a unique sanctuary for patients, relatives, staff and volunteers to take respite from the challenges they face.

Highland Hospice Corporate Fundraiser Lisa Long said: “We are so grateful to all those involved in Skye Cancer Care for raising this money towards our appeal. Skye is a hugely supportive area when it comes to fundraising for Highland Hospice, and this donation will benefit our patients and their families for many years to come.”

David Sime, chair of Highland Hospice, presented the donation along with Skye Cancer Care founders Margaret Duguid and Barbara Campbell. He said: “All three of us representing Sky Cancer Care are very impressed with the new building and are sure that staff and patients will find that it provides an excellent environment in which to continue the very valuable work of Highland Hospice.”