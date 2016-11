Police Scotland have appealed for information after acts of vandalism and theft were reported in Skye and Applecross over the weekend.

A gate at Portree’s Aros Centre was damaged between Sunday 6th and Monday 7th November and a significant amount of fuel was stolen from a vehicle on the Applecross peninsula overnight on Monday 7th November.

If you have any information relating to these incidents you are asked to call the police on 101.