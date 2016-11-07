Police appeal after man reported missing from Inverness

Police are appealing for information to help trace Colin Haxton, who has been reported missing from Inverness.

Colin (61) was last seen in Inverness last Friday (4th November) but travels throughout Scotland, mainly on the west coast, and has connections to Kyleakin and Ayr. He would hitch hike or use public transport.

He is described as being around 5ft 4″ in height, of slim build with long grey hair and a grey beard. Mr Haxton was last seen wearing a grey jacket, light grey hoodie, combat trousers and boots.

There are increasing concerns for Colin’s well-being and anyone with any information or sightings of Colin is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.