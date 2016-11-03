Dyslexia events – correction

Dyslexia Scotland ambassador Paul McNeill will not be attending events in Kyle and Portree libraries next week, as stated in this week’s Free Press.

However, Mr McNeill – who is also regional manager for the Scottish Football Association – will be giving talks at Tigh na Sgire in Portree on Wednesday 9th November between 7pm and 9pm and in Plockton High School on the same day at 2pm.

Mr McNeill (pictured) told the Free Press: “I would describe my primary school years as very difficult and during this time I was a very unhappy boy, finding the whole learning environment very difficult. I did not discover I was dyslexic until secondary school and the day I found out was very strange as no one really explained to me what dyslexia was.”