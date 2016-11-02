Choir members launch funding appeal after conductor’s daughter is injured in Haitian car crash

An appeal for funds after a Skye woman was badly injured in a recent car crash in Haiti has brought in over £4,000 in the space of a week.

Eilidh MacRae, who is from Broadford, was airlifted for treatment in the Dominican Republic following the crash last month. She had been volunteering on the impoverished Caribbean island for the charity ‘All Hands Volunteers’, when the accident took place.

Eilidh’s mother Karen is the long-serving conductor of the Strath Gaelic Choir, and it was fellow choristers who decided to set up the just giving appeal.

Karen had been with the choir at the recent National Mòd in Stornoway when she received news on Friday 21st October of the accident. The same weekend she and the rest of her family flew out to the Dominican Republic.

Choir members expressed a desire to raise funds for travel and subsistence to allow Karen and her family to be with Eilidh while she recovers in hospital.

Any funds not required will be used to support the relief work in Haiti which has been devastated by a recent hurricane.

As of today (Wednesday) the appeal tally stood at £4,200. Anyone who wishes to contribute can do so by clicking on the link