A87 to close next week

Drivers on the A87 face disruption next week when the road closes at both Sconser on Skye and between Invergarry and Bun Loyne on the mainland.

Motorists will be forced to divert via Invermoriston from Monday to Friday, between 7am and 7pm, while resurfacing work is carried out. On Wednesday and Thursday, the A87 will also be closed at Sconser (pictured) overnight between 7pm and 7am, although local access will be permitted every hour.

Surfacing improvements will take place at sections of road south of Kinlochhourn, Munerigie House and at the Glengarry viewpoint. Local access will be maintained to the Kinlochourn local road on an approximate hourly basis or when it is safe to do so. The road closure will be lifted outwith working hours. However, a 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary road surface.

There will also be resurfacing works in Portree on Monday and Tuesday between 7pm and 7am, though the road will remain open. The improvements will address a section of the road heading north from Portree High School junction along Dunvegan Road. A 10mph convoy system will be in place on both nights to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists. This will be lifted outside of working hours allowing traffic to run as normal.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the north west, said: “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface at these locations on the A87, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users

“We’ve taken steps to reduce minimise disruption during these improvements as much as possible, such as planning the works to take place out with the peak tourist season and working overnight where possible. We’ve also scheduled the works to avoid working at the weekend, and have combined the schemes to take place over five days to reduce the overall impact of the project.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”