Lifetime coaching award for Skye Camanachd shinty stalwart

Donnie Martin, a stalwart of Skye Camanachd for many years, was awarded the ‘Lifetime Coaching Achievement of the Year’ at the recent 2016 Highland Coaching Awards.

The awards, held at Inverness Leisure last Saturday, are run by High Life Highland in partnership with sportscotland to recognise the outstanding contribution and significant impact of local coaches. These coaches enable quality sport and physical activity opportunities to happen in communities across the Highlands.

Donnie has been involved in the club for at least 40 years and has served in every possible role. He was a player from his school days and continued to play into his forties. He has not only inspired generations of players over the years but he continues to do so as he coaches primary school children. He is an example through his dedication to the club and the community.

Donnie spends every spare hour at the clubhouse both inside and out looking after the pitch, cutting the grass, lining the pitch to make sure it is ready for matches. He has been a manager, chairman, coach and is still a goal judge every Saturday throughout the season.

Shinty is a big part of life on Skye and Donnie has been instrumental in ensuring that the club, which was formed in 1892, continues to grow and thrive. He is well respected by the Shinty community all over Scotland.