Inverness to host the Mòd in 2020

The Royal National Mòd will return to Inverness in 2020.

Scotland’s biggest Gaelic cultural festival will return to the capital of the Highlands for the first time since 2014.

The Highland Council area will also host the Mod next year in Lochaber, but as this year’s festival in Stornoway drew to a close organisers said they did not anticipate planned local authority budget cuts would affect venues.

John Macleod, president of Mòd organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “We have a contract with Highland Council for 2016 and 2020, so at this stage there is no reason to be concerned.”

Provost of Inverness Councillor Helen Carmichael said: “I am delighted that the Royal National Mòd will be returning to the capital of the Highlands in 2020. Highland Council is committed to the development of the Gaelic language and the flagship Royal National Mòd is most welcome to Inverness. A study showed that the 2014 Mòd when hosted in Inverness generated an impressive £3.5million to the business community in Inverness.”

Skye Councillor Hamish Fraser, chairperson of the Highland Council’s Gaelic Implementation Group added: “The Council’s commitment to Gaelic is evident especially in relation to Gaelic Medium Education which is currently available in many areas with the region from large combination’s to rural communities Ullapool, Dingwall, Tain, Newtonmore, Staffin, and Sleat, to mention just a few of the locations.”

He continued: “We also have successful dedicated Gaelic Schools in Inverness, and in Lochaber which was officially opened in the spring this year. Recently a turf cutting took place for a new Gaelic School in Portree. This all forms a strong basis for a successful Royal National Mòd in the Capital of the Highlands.”

