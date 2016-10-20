Dining out dream for former Ross County player

Former Ross County player Charlie G MacRae from Plockton is in with a chance of dining out with the current crop of players thanks to his recent fundraising efforts.

Mr MacRae (76) played for the club between 1964 and 1966 and earlier this month walked for over five miles around Dingwall to raise money for Macmillan nurses. Along with 180 other fans, he completed the walk before Ross County’s home game on 1st October against St Johnstone, which they lost 2-0. Mr MacRae raised a total of £1,520 for Macmillan nurses and the Maggie’s Centre in Inverness. He presented them with the cheque last week.

“There’s also a prize for collecting the most money – a meal with the Ross County managers and players,” said Mr MacRae. “I’ll find out whether I’ve won or not by the end of this month or the start of November. I’d also like to thank everyone, from both far and near, who sponsored me.”