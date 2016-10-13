Kyleakin singer through to young traditional music awards final

A Scots singer from Kyleakin on Skye is among the finalists of this year’s BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician Award.

Thirteen musicians performed in Coulter, South Lanarkshire last Saturday in a bid to make the final.

Ella Munro was among those to get through to the final, which will be held in Glasgow in February as part of the Celtic Connections festival.

Also through are: Charlie Stewart, fiddle (Perthshire); Dougie McCance, bagpipes (Glasgow); Grant McFarlane, accordion (Paisley); Iona Fyfe, Scots song (Huntly) and Kim Carnie, Gaelic song (Oban).

The other semi -finalists were Eilidh Cormack, Gaelic song (Skye); Elinor Evans, clarsach (Edinburgh); Neil Ewart, fiddle (Kilchoan); Eilidh Firth, fiddle (Tayside); Ross Miller, Highland bagpipes/song (Linlithgow); Craig Paton, accordion (Kinross-shire) and Laura Wilkie, fiddle (Tain)

This is the 17th year of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician. Mohsen Amini won the award in January 2016.