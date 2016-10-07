Raasay Primary Coffee Day raises £3112

The annual Raasay Primary School Coffee Day has raised an amazing £3112.29.

Held last Saturday, the fundraiser saw the usual stalls and fun as well as a fantastic café run by the school’s Parent Council and thanks are extended to all involved in making the day such a success.

Head teacher Wilma Duncan said: “The school Coffee Day is a much anticipated event in our island community calendar and this is evident in the support received by the school each year. Pupils, parents, staff and community members pull out all the stops to ensure that the day is one to remember. Businesses near and far, community groups and individuals who give so generously, have become an integral part of the event. Each year we have a charity focus as part of our day and this year it was MacMillan Cancer Support as part of the ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’. Some of the funds raised from cake sales will be donated by the Parent Council to this charity. It was a great day, enjoyed by all, topped off by some stunning autumnal sunshine. Moran taing.”