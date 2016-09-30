Three AA rosettes for Skye hotel

The Ullinish Country Lodge in north Skye has retained its three AA rosettes thanks to the efforts of head chef Calum Montgomery.

Following a ceremony in London last week, co-owner Brian Howard paid tribute to 26-year-old Calum (pictured). “He is the only Skye person who has gained three rosettes, which is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

Calum himself was “absolutely delighted” with his success.

“A lot of hard work pays off,” he wrote on Twitter. “Great stuff from our fantastic team.”

Among Calum’s creations are hand-dived seared scallops with squid ink tortellini in a saffron cream sauces and rhubarb parfait with mango and hazelnut.