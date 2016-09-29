Kyle lifeboat crew rescue man stranded in boat off Glenelg

As storm force winds battered the West Coast, Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI’s volunteer crew were called out in rough conditions on Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday evening.

The crew were paged at 2.33pm on Tuesday (27th September), after a member of the public reported seeing a group of kayakers in distress close to Eilean Donan Castle.

The lifeboat launched at 2.40pm, and made best speed through the worsening conditions towards Loch Duich. They arrived on scene at 2.55pm and after a short search, found the group of kayakers close to the Castle. After speaking to them it was determined that they were all very experienced and were not in any difficulty, and were therefore ok to continue on their own.

The lifeboat then left the kayakers at 3.05pm, and made their way back to the station, where the boat was refuelled and made ready for service by 3.45pm.

The RNLI described the shout as “a false alarm with good intent”, and speaking of the incident one of the crew said: “Although the kayakers were not actually in any difficulty, the member of the public who called the Coastguard thought that they were, and did the right thing considering the weather.”

At 6.20pm yesterday evening (Wednesday 28th), the crew were paged at the request of Stornoway Coastguard, to assist a person stuck on a boat in Glenelg bay. The lifeboat launched shortly after and arrived on scene at 6.40pm. The crew quickly found the man, who was unable to get off the small vessel due to the very high winds and large swell. They quickly transferred the male on board the lifeboat and headed for the jetty in the village. However due to the bad conditions and debris in the water, the lifeboat was unable to get alongside and it was decided to transfer the gentleman to the Glenelg Ferry slipway.

Once the casualty was safely ashore, the crew then returned to Kyle where the boat was refuelled and made ready for service by 7.10pm.

To see a video of the rescue, click here.

All pictures: Kyle RNLI