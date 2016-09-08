Dog-walking volunteers’ charity fundraising

A charity dog walk from Dunvegan to the Skye bridge was successfully completed last week by five dog-loving volunteers.

Organised by Ruth Winterbourne from Upper Feorlig, the walk, which took two days, was in aid of two dog rescue charities — www.staffierescuescotland.co.uk and www.threecountiesdogrescue.org.

The total raised so far is just under £4000 with further donations still coming in through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ruth-Winterbourne1.

Ruth is pictured with her collie Puffin and fellow walkers Maressa Munro, Sonia Brennan, Jeroen Roskam and Gemma Gordon, as they set off from Dunvegan on Thursday of last week at 6am.