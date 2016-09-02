Victorian artist’s pencil on display in Skye

A drawing pencil thought to have belonged to the famous Victorian artist William Daniels is currently on show on Skye, which features in many of Daniels’ drawings and paintings.

The exhibition of prints, paintings, carvings and photographs opened at the Orbost Gallery Dunvegan last Saturday.

Among the material on show is the recently-discovered art treasure. The drawing pencil was found by Alex Hemming of Colbost while he was walking on Raasay below Brochel Castle, on the very spot where William Daniels had made some of his sketches while compiling scenes of the British Isles in 1819.

The find included the elaborately-worked pencil holder, complete with still-sharpened pencil.

The holder is beautifully worked in brass and has an enamelled ceramic collar with the image of a beautiful Indian bride.

The exhibition continues until 10th September and shows work by Marion Roberts, Cailean Maclean and Alasdair and Andrew McMorrine.