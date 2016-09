It has been 19 years since the Broadford Belles took on Sleat and Strath in a charity match.

This coming Saturday an updated version of the encounter takes place in Broadford at 2pm, when football club players will be donning some unusual attire, and staff from the Dr Mackinnon Memorial Hospital — the MMH Warriors — will be pulling on Sleat and Strath strips. All funds raised will be donated to the Friends of Mackinnon Memorial Hospital.

Our photos show the jubilant teams from the 1997 match.