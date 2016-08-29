Wester Ross love note lives on

A mysterious piece of roadside graffiti which welcomed travellers to Ullapool for decades has been replaced after vanishing recently.

“Del ♥ Kelly” on rocks beside the A835 has provided an unofficial welcome home sign to many in the north-west village for years. While the identity of the lovebirds remains a mystery one local theory is that the artist was a road worker using up surplus white line paint.

There was shock in the community last week when the iconic wording vanished — local rumours suggest it was removed as part of efforts to tidy up the new North Coast 500 route — and many residents expressed sadness. However, an anonymous artist has taken it upon themselves to restore the wording to the A835 coming down the hill from Braemore. Whilst their identities and true story remain unknown, in a little part of Wester Ross, Del still loves Kelly.